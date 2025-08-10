Grant Forrest Sets New Record in Aberdeenshire Golf Tournament

Aberdeenshire, Scotland – Grant Forrest made headlines on Saturday when he set a new record in the latest round of the DP World Tour. The Scottish golfer achieved a remarkable low score that earned him the halfway lead in the tournament held at his home course.

Forrest, who finished with a score of 63, now leads the pack by three shots going into the final rounds. His performance on the greens showcased not only his skill but also his strong connection to the local community.

“I’m really happy with how I played today,” Forrest said after his round. “It feels incredible to be performing well here in Scotland, where I have so many supporters. There’s nothing quite like playing in front of a home crowd.”

Forrest’s previous best score in the tournament was overshadowed by his recent achievement, solidifying his status as a top competitor. This tournament is critical for players hoping to secure points for higher rankings in the DP World Tour.

As the final rounds approach, fans eagerly anticipate his performance, keeping an eye on the scoreboard to see if Forrest can maintain his lead. Fellow competitors are also adjusting their strategies, hoping to catch up.

The tournament continues through the weekend, with many golfers looking to challenge Forrest’s impressive lead. Fans are gathering to support their favorite players, making it an exciting atmosphere.