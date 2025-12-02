News
Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
Phoenix, AZ – The Phoenix Suns will face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight without guard Grayson Allen, who has been ruled out due to illness. The decision came shortly before game time, adding to the team’s challenges as they prepare to take on a strong opponent.
Allen, who has been recovering from a quad contusion, was not listed on the injury report earlier in the day. In his absence, Collin Gillespie is expected to start. Ryan Dunn, who has been dealing with a wrist injury, will be active for the game. The opening tip is set for 8:00 PM MST.
This season, Allen has been performing well, boasting a shooting percentage of 46.2% from beyond the arc. He recently returned to action after missing over two weeks due to his quad injury. In his comeback game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Allen played for 26 minutes, scoring 10 points and contributing three assists and two steals.
Coach Jordan Ott addressed Allen’s recent issues, mentioning that the player had experienced swelling and the team is working to ensure his swift return to the court. “He’s still in a good place. The goal is to get him out there as fast as possible,” Ott stated.
On the other side, Lakers coach JJ Redick emphasized the challenge of facing the Suns for the first time this season. “Those guys are playing great basketball,” he said. “They have an identity. That’s going to be a huge challenge.”
The Lakers, with a record of 15-4, will look to maintain their momentum against a Suns team currently sitting at 12-9.
Recent Posts
- Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
- FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday
- Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions
- Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas
- Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty
- Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons
- Patriots Face Giants in Monday Night Showdown Despite Key Injuries
- Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight