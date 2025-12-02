Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness

Phoenix, AZ – The Phoenix Suns will face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight without guard Grayson Allen, who has been ruled out due to illness. The decision came shortly before game time, adding to the team’s challenges as they prepare to take on a strong opponent.

Allen, who has been recovering from a quad contusion, was not listed on the injury report earlier in the day. In his absence, Collin Gillespie is expected to start. Ryan Dunn, who has been dealing with a wrist injury, will be active for the game. The opening tip is set for 8:00 PM MST.

This season, Allen has been performing well, boasting a shooting percentage of 46.2% from beyond the arc. He recently returned to action after missing over two weeks due to his quad injury. In his comeback game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Allen played for 26 minutes, scoring 10 points and contributing three assists and two steals.

Coach Jordan Ott addressed Allen’s recent issues, mentioning that the player had experienced swelling and the team is working to ensure his swift return to the court. “He’s still in a good place. The goal is to get him out there as fast as possible,” Ott stated.

On the other side, Lakers coach JJ Redick emphasized the challenge of facing the Suns for the first time this season. “Those guys are playing great basketball,” he said. “They have an identity. That’s going to be a huge challenge.”

The Lakers, with a record of 15-4, will look to maintain their momentum against a Suns team currently sitting at 12-9.