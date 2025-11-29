Grayson Rams, Carrollton Trojans Clash in State Playoff Rematch

Carrollton, Georgia — Two powerhouse high school football teams will meet this Friday night in a highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s GHSA Class 6A state championship. The undefeated Grayson Rams (12-0) bring a 26-game winning streak into the game against the equally undefeated Carrollton Trojans (12-0) at Grisham Stadium.

This quarterfinal matchup is significant as Carrollton aims to avenge their only defeat in the past two seasons, which came at the hands of the Rams last year in the title game, 38-24. Both teams have shown strong performances in the playoffs so far, with Grayson defeating Colquitt County 31-10 and Carrollton dominating Harrison 51-6 in the second round.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage available on GPB. Fans are excited about this budding rivalry and the implications it carries for the state playoffs.

Grayson, the No. 1 seed from Region 4, enters the game ranked No. 1 in Georgia, while Carrollton is the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and holds the third position in the state rankings. The last time these teams met, Grayson utilized a powerful performance to secure a victory, which they hope to replicate as they seek to reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Leading up to this clash, both schools have had to adjust to new quarterbacks. Grayson’s Deuce Smith has stepped up, passing for over 2,200 yards and throwing 24 touchdowns this season. Similarly, Carrollton has utilized a combination of freshman C.J. Cypher and senior Mason Holtzclaw, contributing to an impressive total of 2,906 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

On defense, Grayson boasts star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a Texas commit with a remarkable record of 553 career tackles and nearly 40 sacks. Carrollton counters with 3-star linebacker C.J. Gamble, who has shown strong defensive skills this season.

The winner of this quarterfinal will advance to face either North Gwinnett or West Forsyth in the semifinals on December 5.