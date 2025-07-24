NEW YORK, NY — The classic club sandwich is facing scrutiny from food lovers and culinary icons alike. The late chef Anthony Bourdain expressed his disdain for the three-decker version of this popular dish in his 2016 cookbook, ‘Appetites.’

Bourdain compared the added slice of bread in a club sandwich to the terrorist network Al Qaeda, highlighting its unnecessary nature. ‘I’m really irritated by that useless middle slice of bread on the club sandwich,’ he told the Los Angeles Times at the time. He questioned the long-standing tradition, wondering why it persists despite the availability of better options.

Bourdain’s criticism aligns with opinions shared by other culinary figures, including the late chef James Beard. In his 1972 book, Beard contended that the club sandwich was originally simpler, without the extra layer of bread. ‘Nowadays, the sandwich is bastardized because it is usually made as a three-decker, which is not authentic,’ Beard wrote. He even quipped that the person who popularized this version should ‘be forced to eat three-deckers three times a day the rest of his life.’

It seems food enthusiasts are encouraged to adapt the classic recipe. Removing the middle slice could lead to a more manageable and enjoyable sandwich. Those who enjoy a little variety can also explore different options for layers. Some might even choose to use different types of breads or fill the sandwich with various ingredients.

Ultimately, as diners explore these variations, the essential rule remains: ensure those sandwiches are secured with fun toothpicks. There’s no reason to suffer through a sandwich that doesn’t meet personal taste preferences.