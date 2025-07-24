The Great Club Sandwich Debate: Extra Bread or Not?
NEW YORK, NY — The classic club sandwich is facing scrutiny from food lovers and culinary icons alike. The late chef Anthony Bourdain expressed his disdain for the three-decker version of this popular dish in his 2016 cookbook, ‘Appetites.’
Bourdain compared the added slice of bread in a club sandwich to the terrorist network Al Qaeda, highlighting its unnecessary nature. ‘I’m really irritated by that useless middle slice of bread on the club sandwich,’ he told the Los Angeles Times at the time. He questioned the long-standing tradition, wondering why it persists despite the availability of better options.
Bourdain’s criticism aligns with opinions shared by other culinary figures, including the late chef James Beard. In his 1972 book, Beard contended that the club sandwich was originally simpler, without the extra layer of bread. ‘Nowadays, the sandwich is bastardized because it is usually made as a three-decker, which is not authentic,’ Beard wrote. He even quipped that the person who popularized this version should ‘be forced to eat three-deckers three times a day the rest of his life.’
It seems food enthusiasts are encouraged to adapt the classic recipe. Removing the middle slice could lead to a more manageable and enjoyable sandwich. Those who enjoy a little variety can also explore different options for layers. Some might even choose to use different types of breads or fill the sandwich with various ingredients.
Ultimately, as diners explore these variations, the essential rule remains: ensure those sandwiches are secured with fun toothpicks. There’s no reason to suffer through a sandwich that doesn’t meet personal taste preferences.
Recent Posts
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release