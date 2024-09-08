Great Ormond Street Hospital Initiates Urgent Review of Surgical Cases

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has announced an urgent review of cases involving more than 700 patients following concerns about the conduct of a former surgeon. The focus of this review is on Yaser Jabbar, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon who was part of the hospital’s lower limb reconstruction service from 2017 until his resignation in September 2022.

Preliminary findings from the review reveal that out of 39 cases assessed so far, 22 children have experienced varying degrees of harm. Specifically, nine cases have been classified as resulting in ‘low/moderate’ harm, while 13 cases are considered ‘severe harm,’ indicating potentially life-long injuries.

Families of these affected patients have reported serious issues, including nerve and muscle damage. Legal representative Elizabeth Maliakal indicated that some children underwent unnecessary surgeries, one of which led to an amputation of a lower limb.

GOSH communicated with all 721 patients or their families on multiple occasions to keep them informed throughout the review process. Additionally, in 2022, the hospital reached out to the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to investigate broader concerns raised by patients’ families and staff regarding the paediatric orthopaedic service.

As a result of the RCS’s review, significant concerns were identified, including issues related to Mr. Jabbar and the overall standard of practice within the service. Consequently, GOSH has initiated patient reviews, which are expected to last 18 months, involving five external paediatric orthopaedic surgical consultants.

A leaked RCS report has claimed that a leg-straightening and lengthening procedure performed by Mr. Jabbar on a six-year-old boy was deemed ‘incorrect and unsuitable.’ This revelation came after the child’s parents expressed apprehension about the outcome of the surgery.

The RCS report further criticized the hospital’s lower limb reconstruction service, describing it as unsafe for patients and inadequate to meet demand, while also characterizing the orthopaedic department as ‘dysfunctional.’ GOSH has acknowledged these findings and is taking steps to implement the recommendations made by the RCS.

Furthermore, it has been reported that concerns about Mr. Jabbar’s conduct were raised by staff shortly after he joined the hospital in 2017, but senior management were reportedly unaware of these issues until 2022. Despite thorough investigations, no records have been found indicating prior complaints from staff.

Currently, Mr. Jabbar’s medical license in the UK has been suspended since January 8, and he is believed to be working in Dubai.