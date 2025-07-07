La Greca Takes Dream Job as Devils’ Play-by-Play Announcer

Newark, New Jersey — Don La Greca is stepping into his dream job as the new play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils. After two decades calling games for the New York Rangers, La Greca is set to replace Bill Spaulding in the MSG booth alongside Ken Daneyko. This career move is particularly special for La Greca, who has been a lifelong Devils fan.

La Greca first met broadcasters Gary Thorne and Chris Moore back in 1989, during a dinner hosted for members of the Devils fan club. He shared how he admired their jobs and dreamed of becoming a broadcaster himself. Thorne even signed a table marking for La Greca, wishing him good luck in his future broadcasting career.

“It’s a dream come true,” La Greca said in a phone interview with The Post on Monday. “I grew up following this team. It’s been a dream to do full-time play-by-play for a team, to represent a team. To do it with a team I grew up following is just an absolute dream.”

Now 57 years old, La Greca plans to continue hosting his ESPN Radio show alongside Alan Hahn and Peter Rosenberg, though he will have to negotiate a new agreement with the station by year’s end. Transitioning to television will be new for him since he has worked primarily in radio until now.

“A true great broadcast is making sure that everybody gets to contribute,” he explained. La Greca aims to emulate the greats he has admired, such as Doc Emrick, and bring out the best in his fellow commentators. “That’s how I think I’ll be ultimately judged. I want to make sure everybody gets to shine on this broadcast. That’ll be the challenge for me.”

Excitement fills La Greca as he prepares for this next chapter with the Devils. He looks forward to developing closer relationships with the team, which he believes will enhance his connection to both the players and fans. “To now be able to do that with the Devils, with the team my heart was with, is just gonna be amazing,” La Greca said. “I guess the quote would be it lied dormant for going on two decades. Now it gets the chance to fill out and really come out.”