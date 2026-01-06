News
Greece’s Airspace Grounded by Radio Failure, Not Cyberattack
ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s government reported on January 5, 2026, that a significant radio communications failure grounded flights across the country the previous day. Officials clarified that this outage is unlikely to be linked to a cyberattack, though investigations are ongoing.
On Sunday morning, air traffic communication channels experienced interference, causing widespread disruption in Greece’s airspace. This led to numerous flights being grounded, diverted, or delayed for several hours.
Pavlos Marinakis, a government spokesman, emphasized, “There is not the slightest indication that we are dealing with a cyberattack. I need to make that clear.”
The Greek Civil Aviation Authority stated that the noise across all communication channels, including backup systems, prompted the airspace closure. Eurocontrol, a European air traffic management organization, reported that around 120 flights were affected, particularly at Athens and Thessaloniki airports.
The shutdown resulted in substantial delays and left thousands of passengers stranded. “I was supposed to fly to London, via Stockholm,” said a passenger at Athens International Airport. “I’m not going to be there on time; I don’t know what else to say.”
Pavlos Marinakis noted that incoming flights were diverted to several other countries, creating a backlog that lasted into Monday morning. While some flights were resumed, many were still delayed or returning to their point of origin.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Dimas called the incident “a very serious incident,” although he assured that passenger safety was never compromised. He announced an investigative committee to explore the situation, including members from civil aviation authorities, the Greek air force, and cyberdefense agencies.
Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association members reiterated long-standing demands for modernization of the country’s air traffic control systems. As part of the investigation, a judicial inquiry has also been initiated.
