Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has declared a water emergency for the greater Athens area and two islands as the nation grapples with chronic drought conditions. This action aims to expedite infrastructure improvements to address the urgent need for water resources.

The declaration comes as the country faces significant challenges due to decreased rainfall over the past months. Authorities are particularly concerned about the impact on agricultural output and drinking water supplies.

Water management officials highlighted the necessity of immediate actions to enhance the water supply and maintain the sustainability of existing reservoirs. Plans will focus on upgrading water delivery systems and improving infrastructure to reduce leakage.

Local residents have expressed concerns about water scarcity affecting their daily lives. Many have reported lower water pressure during peak usage hours, prompting the government to take decisive measures.

Greek Minister of Environment and Energy, Kostas Skrekas, stated, “We cannot afford to wait any longer. Our actions today will help secure water for future generations.” This initiative aims to implement sustainable practices and conserve resources amid ongoing climate challenges.

The new measures will affect irrigation, consumption, and overall water management strategies across the regions involved. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely as December approaches.