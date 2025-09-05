Greece Faces Belarus in World Cup Qualifiers Matchup

ATHENS, Greece — Greece will host Belarus in a crucial World Cup qualifying match on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki. This game marks the kickoff of Greece’s 2026 qualifying campaign in UEFA Group C.

The Greek national team, coached by Ivan Jovanovic, is in high spirits after achieving four victories in their last five matches. They recently secured a 4-0 win over Bulgaria on June 10. Ethniki aims to start their qualifying journey with another strong performance, especially after their two home victories leading up to this match.

On the other hand, Belarus, under the guidance of Carlos Alós, seeks to make history by qualifying for their first World Cup. Despite facing a tough loss against Russia in their last outing, the White Wings are determined. They possess a commendable away record, having won two consecutive away games and losing only once in their last six road matches.

The stakes are high as Greece currently competes with Denmark and Scotland in a competitive group. A win against Belarus on Friday could provide an early advantage in their quest for qualification.

Greece’s key players include the returning left-back from Augsburg, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. The lineup is expected to include striker Ioannidis alongside Pelkas and Bakasetas to provide offensive support.

Belarus will rely on 18-year-old striker Trofim Melnichenko, supported by the midfield trio of Yablonski, Ebong, and Gromyko.

With both teams eager to begin their qualifying campaigns positively, this matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Last updated September 5, 2025, at 20:03 UTC. All times listed are in UK time.