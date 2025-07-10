Greece Suspends Asylum Applications Amid Migrant Surge from North Africa

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has announced a temporary suspension of asylum applications for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Wednesday. This decision comes in response to a significant increase in migrant arrivals, particularly from Libya.

Mitsotakis told parliament that the suspension will last for three months. He explained that legislation will be submitted to address the surge, as over 2,000 migrants landed on the island of Crete alone in recent days. This influx has pushed the total number of arrivals this year to more than 10,000.

The Prime Minister asserted, “This emergency situation clearly demands emergency measures,” emphasizing the need for decisive action to address the escalating crisis. He indicated that all migrants entering Greece illegally will be detained, reaffirming Greece’s commitment to controlling its borders.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis has reported that the ongoing wave of migrants is taxing the local infrastructure. “The flows are very high,” he mentioned, noting the increased pressure on accommodation facilities.

Recent reports reveal that migrants in Crete are facing dire conditions as authorities struggle to provide adequate shelter. Many have been temporarily housed in a market hall, with numerous families among those seeking refuge.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes after a failed meeting with Libyan officials aimed at discussing the migrant crisis. Greek, Italian, and Maltese ministers were denied entry to Libya by the eastern government’s forces.

Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s readiness to cooperate with Libyan authorities to prevent migrant boats from departing. He also stressed that the government is sending a “clear message” to human traffickers: the route to Greece is closing.

As the migrant situation continues to evolve, the government plans to build a closed reception facility on Crete to manage the influx more effectively. This facility is part of efforts to improve local conditions and ensure better processing of arrivals.