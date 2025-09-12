Greece and Türkiye Clash at FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Semi-Finals

RIGA, Latvia – The FIBA EuroBasket 2025 tournament is heating up as Greece faces Türkiye in the Semi-Finals, set for Friday evening. Both teams aim to advance to the final, rekindling basketball dreams from two decades ago.

Greece, a European basketball powerhouse, won the championship in 2005, while Türkiye’s last final appearance was in 2001. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with each nation determined to reclaim glory on the continental stage.

Both teams showcase their top talent. Türkiye’s Alperen Sengun is a rising star, while Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the current NBA MVP, has drawn significant attention for his impressive play. Both players are key elements in their teams’ success.

Türkiye enters the game undefeated after triumphing over Poland in the Quarter-Finals. Sengun’s triple-double performance of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists was instrumental in that victory. Meanwhile, Greece defeated Lithuania in a high-pressure matchup, with Antetokounmpo scoring 29 points to propel his team forward.

The upcoming game is expected to be a fierce battle, with head coaches Ergin Ataman of Türkiye and Vassilis Spanoulis of Greece preparing their teams strategically. Ataman expressed his respect for Greece’s talent, calling them “maybe the best team right now.” Spanoulis responded confidently, stating, “We have a plan for Türkiye and we will be ready.”

With both teams building momentum, fans can expect an exhilarating atmosphere as the head-to-head matchup approaches. It promises to be a game filled with talent, strategy, and the passion of fans from both nations.

The game is scheduled for 21:00 local time (20:00 CET), broadcasted live around the world. Every possession matters, as the giants of European basketball collide for a chance at the coveted title.