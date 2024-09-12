Connect with us

Entertainment

Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour

Published

10 mins ago

on

Green Day Concert Australia 2025

Global rock superstars Green Day—members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool—have officially announced details of the Australian segment of their massive 2024/25 global stadium tour titled The Saviors Tour. This tour is presented by Live Nation and Triple M.

This is set to be their most extensive live performance series to date. Fans can expect full performances of their iconic albums, Dookie and American Idiot, alongside tracks from their new album Saviors and other exciting hits from their extensive catalog. Joining them will be special guests, the renowned Californian rock band, AFI, marking their return to Australia since 2017.

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to commence at Melbourne‘s Marvel Stadium on March 1, continue to Engie Stadium in Sydney on March 3, and conclude at the CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on March 5.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.