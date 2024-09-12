Entertainment
Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour
Global rock superstars Green Day—members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool—have officially announced details of the Australian segment of their massive 2024/25 global stadium tour titled The Saviors Tour. This tour is presented by Live Nation and Triple M.
This is set to be their most extensive live performance series to date. Fans can expect full performances of their iconic albums, Dookie and American Idiot, alongside tracks from their new album Saviors and other exciting hits from their extensive catalog. Joining them will be special guests, the renowned Californian rock band, AFI, marking their return to Australia since 2017.
The Saviors Tour is scheduled to commence at Melbourne‘s Marvel Stadium on March 1, continue to Engie Stadium in Sydney on March 3, and conclude at the CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on March 5.
Recent Posts
- Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Debuts on Netflix
- Chappell Roan Dazzles 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Enchanting Performance
- Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour
- RUOK Day Highlights Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Cost of Living
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscription Closes with Overwhelming Demand
- Indian Semiconductor Stocks Surge Following Government Investment Plans
- BTS’ RM Reflects on Pressures and Personal Aspirations Amid Military Service
- Indiana Fever Set for Clash with Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Pluto TV to Launch New FAST News Channels Globally
- Investigation Underway for Suspected Murder-Suicide in Midlothian
- Angelina Jolie’s Timeless Travel Style Inspires Fall Fashion
- Australia Triumphs Over England in T20I Opener
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed Across Investor Segments
- Bowden Francis’ No-Hit Attempt Falls Short as Blue Jays Lose to Mets
- Trump Media Shares Plummet Following Debate
- Production Begins on ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel Starring Adam Sandler
- Deshaun Watson Strongly Denies New Sexual Assault Allegation
- Lee Miller Exhibition Opens at The Image Centre
- Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement
- Demi Opens Up About Ketamine Therapy’s Impact on Marriage