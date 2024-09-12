Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour

Global rock superstars Green Day—members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool—have officially announced details of the Australian segment of their massive 2024/25 global stadium tour titled The Saviors Tour. This tour is presented by Live Nation and Triple M.

This is set to be their most extensive live performance series to date. Fans can expect full performances of their iconic albums, Dookie and American Idiot, alongside tracks from their new album Saviors and other exciting hits from their extensive catalog. Joining them will be special guests, the renowned Californian rock band, AFI, marking their return to Australia since 2017.

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to commence at Melbourne‘s Marvel Stadium on March 1, continue to Engie Stadium in Sydney on March 3, and conclude at the CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on March 5.