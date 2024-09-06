Green Day Concert Interrupted by Drone Incident at Comerica Park

On September 4, 2025, Green Day‘s performance at Comerica Park in Detroit was temporarily halted due to a drone flying over the venue.

During their set, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of their album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot, the band experienced an unexpected security incident. It occurred while the group was performing the song ‘Longview’ from the album Dookie.

As the band reached the third verse of the song, members rushed off the stage, and a message appeared on the screens stating, ‘Show pause. Please standby for details.’ This prompted concerns among the audience, who remained uncertain about the situation.

According to a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department, an individual had flown a drone into Comerica Park, which led to the decision for Green Day to leave the stage. The police swiftly located and detained the individual involved, and an investigation is currently underway.

Approximately ten minutes later, Green Day returned to the stage to enthusiastic applause from the audience. The lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, addressed the crowd, asking for their well-being and requesting that fans put away their phones to enjoy the moment.

The incident, which could have posed a serious safety threat, was resolved quickly by stadium security and the Detroit Police Department. Green Day expressed appreciation to the audience for their understanding of the abrupt interruption in their performance.