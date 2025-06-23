Greene Criticizes U.S. Involvement in Israel-Iran Conflict

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., issued a lengthy statement on the social media platform X on Sunday, discussing President Biden‘s decision to support Israel and its recent actions against Iran.

In her post, Greene expressed concern about American safety amid fears of potential Iranian terrorist attacks. She noted, “Now what has been done is done, and Americans now fear Iranian terrorist attacks on our own soil and being dragged into another war by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu when we weren’t even thinking about any of this a week ago.”

Greene’s perspective reflects a divide among Republicans, especially regarding foreign policy. While many in the party support Israel staunchly, Greene warned against military actions, suggesting that such moves distract from domestic issues. “I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran,” she stated. “But I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs.”

Greene criticized what she views as ineffectiveness in addressing drug-related crime in the U.S. “However, America has not dropped bunker busters on the Cartel’s sophisticated drug tunnels, or gone to war against the cartels’ international terrorist networks,” she added.

The congresswoman also spoke against what she termed “neocon warmongers,” stating they favor wars in distant lands while failing to confront threats at home. “Almost everyone in our country can relate to this fact,” she said. “They act like Billy badasses going to war in countries most Americans have never seen and can’t find on a map.”

Greene affirmed her support for Israel’s right to defend itself, but she clarified her stance on military engagements. “I support nuclear armed Israel’s right to defend themselves and also say at the same time I don’t want to fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars,” she wrote. “Nor any other country for that matter.”

She concluded by emphasizing that her disagreements with Trump on this issue did not reflect disloyalty, stating, “MAGA is not a cult.”