Greenfield Edges Frontier in Thrilling Extra-Inning Showdown

GREENFIELD, MA — Greenfield‘s baseball team claimed a dramatic 7-6 victory over Frontier in a Sandy Koufax contest at Beacon Field on Wednesday night.

The game was a fierce back-and-forth affair, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Frontier started strong, but Greenfield rallied to seize a 6-4 advantage by the sixth inning. Frontier responded, scoring one run in the sixth and tying the game in the seventh, pushing the match into extra innings.

In the ninth inning, Greenfield held Frontier scoreless. The turning point came when Xavier Woodard reached first on an error, advanced to third, and scored following another error after Carter Malouin hit the ball into play, sealing the win for Greenfield.

“I want to see games like this the rest of the summer,” said Greenfield coach Jonathan Bones. “Games like this are what make you want to keep coaching and keep playing.”

Both teams featured young players, primarily seventh graders, making this matchup especially competitive. Frontier coach Andrew Clogston remarked on the significance of their close games. “These are 100 percent the games we are trying to play. It was a tight game the whole way between two well-matched teams,” he said.

Greenfield’s players showcased their development throughout the match. Luca Pontani drove in two runs with a single in the first inning, while Asa Bouchard cut the deficit with a single in the third. Dylan Collin-Hammson tied the game with a hit in the fourth, and Woodard’s double gave Greenfield its first lead.

After multiple lead changes, JJ Bones and Logan Batiste each contributed crucial RBIs for Greenfield, helping them to a 6-4 lead before Frontier tied it again in the seventh inning.

“They’re making progress, and that’s what it’s all about,” Bones noted about his young team, which has been playing together through GMLB. “Watching them grow to this is amazing.”

Both teams continue to build experience, with Clogston emphasizing the need for focus in the field moving forward. “They’ve come a long way. Some small errors in the field have cost us,” he said. “We just have to get better at the routine stuff.”