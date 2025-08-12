News
Greensburg Woman Nancy J. Smith Passes Away at Age 78
GREENSBURG, PA — Nancy J. Smith, 78, of Greensburg, passed away on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh. She cherished her faith and looked forward to reuniting with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born on July 14, 1947, in Greensburg, Nancy was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Miller) Atkinson. She attended Word of Life Church in Greensburg and often enjoyed playing bingo at the Greensburg No. 7 Fire Department.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Baldwin and Margie Sides, along with her granddaughter, Ashley Atkinson. Nancy leaves behind her son, Leroy Atkinson, Sr. and daughter, Lois Pazicni. She also has two grandchildren, Angel and Leroy Atkinson, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Precious.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Inc., located at 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg, from 4 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 14, 2025, starting at 10 AM, officiated by Pastor Tom Walters. Following the service, interment will take place in Harrold Zion Church Cemetery, Greensburg.
To honor Nancy’s memory, friends are encouraged to share their condolences through the funeral home’s website. The family deeply appreciates the support during this difficult time.
