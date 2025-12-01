Greenville Mall Fundraiser Needs Volunteers for Gift Wrapping

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its annual Gift Wrapping Fundraiser at the Greenville Mall, and volunteers are urgently needed. The event runs until Christmas Eve, offering an opportunity for the community to support the non-profit shelter.

The wrapping station is located near Belk and Victoria’s Secret and is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Volunteers can sign up for shifts lasting two to three hours.

No previous gift-wrapping experience is required, although organizers emphasize the importance of being willing to learn. This volunteer opportunity is open to individuals aged 18 and older.

For more information or to sign up, interested individuals can visit the Humane Society’s website or contact their office directly. Volunteers play a crucial role in making this event successful and ensuring that the shelter can continue its vital work in the community.