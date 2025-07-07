Greg Peterson Offers Top MLB Bets for July 6, 2023

Phoenix, AZ — Expert baseball handicapper Greg Peterson has released his top MLB betting picks for July 6. Today’s games feature exciting matchups, with Peterson analyzing pitching performances and team trends.

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has been dominant since returning from a paternity leave, allowing only two earned runs in his last five starts with a 2.27 ERA and at least seven strikeouts in each outing. In contrast, Reds pitcher Chase Burns had a rough debut on the road, not completing the first inning. His impressive minor league stats, however, indicate he may succeed at the big league level. Peterson recommends betting on the total runs in the game and suggests taking the Under at 9 runs (his handicapped total: 8.2).

In the matchup between the Brewers and Marlins, Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff is making his first MLB start since 2023. Despite a recent challenging rehab outing, the Brewers average over 5.5 runs per game on the road. Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera has a 3.41 ERA but tends to struggle with walks, which taxes a weak bullpen. Peterson is betting on an Over with a total of 8 runs for this match (his handicapped total: 8.4).

Meanwhile, Mariners pitcher George Kirby has rebounded well from injury, allowing two runs or less in four of his last five starts. He faces a struggling Pirates lineup. Peterson favors the Mariners for the win, recommending the Moneyline at +101 and an Under total of 7 runs (his handicapped total: 6.4).

A’s pitcher Jacob Lopez has performed well despite a modest overall performance, with a 3.88 ERA. He faces off against Giants starter Hayden Birdsong, who has a 4.30 ERA. Peterson believes the Giants have the advantage, suggesting a Moneyline bet at -102 (his handicapped total: Giants -117).

As MLB action heats up, bettors are looking closely at Peterson’s insights as teams aim for a successful July.