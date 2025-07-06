Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV — Expert baseball handicapper Greg Peterson has shared his top MLB picks for July 6, 2023, including key matchups to watch.

Starting with the Reds vs. Phillies game, Peterson noted that Cincinnati’s pitcher Chase Burns is coming off a tough first road start, but his minor league stats show promise with a 1.91 ERA. On the other hand, the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler has been in excellent form, with a 2.27 ERA this season. Peterson predicts a total under 9 runs, with his handicapped total at 8.2.

In the Brewers vs. Marlins matchup, Peterson highlighted Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff‘s return to the mound after an injury, stating that the Brewers rank second in the league for runs scored on the road. Meanwhile, Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera struggles with walks, which may impact his performance. Peterson forecasts an over on 8 runs in this game, with a handicapped total of 8.4.

Peterson also addressed the Mariners vs. Pirates game, pointing out that Mariners starter George Kirby has been solid recently, limiting runs in four of his last five outings. He will face a struggling Pirates lineup. Peterson recommends the Mariners’ moneyline at +101 and an under on 7 runs, forecasting a total of 6.4.

Lastly, in the Giants vs. Athletics contest, Peterson noted that while A’s pitcher Jacob Lopez has had a good stretch, the Giants have a strong bullpen. He favors the Giants’ moneyline at -102, with a handicapped total of -117.

The games present an exciting landscape for bettors with various strategies that Peterson believes could pay off today.