Gregg Wallace Faces 45 Upheld Allegations After MasterChef Investigation

London, England — A lengthy investigation has upheld 45 allegations against former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace, including claims of inappropriate sexual language and one instance of unwelcome physical contact.

The inquiry, conducted over seven months by law firm Lewis Silkin, investigated 83 allegations made against Wallace, of which more than half were substantiated. The BBC and production company Banijay ordered the investigation following claims of inappropriate behavior by Wallace that had circulated among staff for years.

According to the report, the majority of substantiated allegations involved inappropriate sexual jokes and comments. It also noted a smaller number of complaints regarding other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress.

Following the findings, Banijay stated that Wallace’s return to MasterChef is now “untenable.” He has already admitted to using inappropriate language but has denied the most serious allegations against him.

The investigation interviewed 78 witnesses, including 41 complainants, who reported on Wallace’s conduct during his time with MasterChef and other productions. Most of the complaints were said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018.

Wallace’s neurodiversity was mentioned in the findings, suggesting it could explain some of his behavior. He has accepted that his recent diagnosis of autism may have influenced his actions but maintains that he will not hide behind it.

Banijay’s chief executive, Patrick Holland, expressed regret for those impacted by Wallace’s behavior and acknowledged that the production company’s earlier procedures for addressing such issues were inadequate.

The BBC also confirmed that Wallace would not return to any of its shows and admitted that opportunities to address his behavior in the past were missed.

As for the future of the MasterChef series filmed last year, the BBC has yet to make a final decision on airing it but has emphasized that it will consult with involved contestants.

Wallace has publicly stated that he will “not go quietly,” and he has raised concerns over the investigation report’s transparency, questioning the lack of publication of its full findings.