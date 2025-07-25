Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians

CLEVELAND — The Baltimore Orioles faced a critical moment Thursday when left-hander Gregory Soto was called upon to close out a tight game against the Cleveland Guardians. This decision came after the team’s regular closer, Félix Bautista, was placed on the injured list due to shoulder discomfort.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino confirmed before the game that the Orioles would not have a designated closer, instead opting for matchup-based decisions. Soto, known for his impressive past with the Detroit Tigers, emerged as the first option to secure the win.

In a one-run game at Progressive Field, Soto delivered by striking out the first two batters before forcing a groundout, leading to a 4-3 victory and helping Baltimore avoid a sweep in the four-game series.

“I know a lot more,” Soto said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones, reflecting on his experiences since moving from Detroit. “Now it’s just about throwing strikes and getting the job done.”

The Orioles, who have recently struggled with seven losses in their last eight games, broke the downward trend and aimed to regain some momentum before facing the Colorado Rockies this weekend. However, they stand at 45-57 and are likely to become sellers in the upcoming trade deadline.

The game started with Baltimore jumping to an early lead in the first inning with significant contributions from Ramón Laureano, who hit a two-run homer, and an RBI double from Ramón Urías. Despite the fast start against Guardians pitcher Logan Allen, the Orioles held the lead only until the seventh inning when Gunnar Henderson’s clutch single recaptured it.

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton, at 41, provided much-needed stability with a quality start, allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings while issuing four walks. This strong outing was particularly relevant as teams may scrutinize his performance before the trade deadline.

“Charlie brought a lot of stability to us,” Mansolino said, praising Morton’s effort. “I don’t know how much longer we’re going to get that stability out of him.”

Soto’s performance marks a pivotal moment for the Orioles as they navigate the challenges of injuries, particularly with Bautista’s abrupt leave. Amid the ups and downs, Soto’s effective close served as reassurance, allowing the Orioles to breathe a little easier.