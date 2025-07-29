Grêmio Faces Laion in Crucial Match on July 29

Porto Alegre, Brazil – Grêmio will play against Laion on Tuesday, July 29, at 8:30 PM (local time) in a postponed match from the 14th round of the 2025 Brasileirão. This match is significant as it allows both teams to catch up in the number of games played in the league.

Currently, Grêmio sits in 14th place in the standings with 17 points, while Laion is struggling in 18th place with 14 points. This match marks the first of two games that Grêmio needs to equal the 17 games played by most other teams in the championship.

In preparation for this crucial game, Grêmio’s head coach, Mano Menezes, has made some lineup changes. Following their previous loss to Palmeiras (1-0), Menezes has decided to include Kannemann, Villasanti, and Alysson in the starting lineup, replacing Igor Serrote, Alex Santana, and Pavón.

Villasanti returns after missing the last game due to a bout of gastroenteritis, while Cristaldo has recovered from a muscle strain. However, Riquelme is expected to maintain his position as a starter in the midfield.

In a recent development, Grêmio announced the sale of Igor Serrote to Al Jazira Club in the United Arab Emirates, reducing their options in the defense. The expected starting formation for Grêmio includes Tiago Volpi, Gustavo Martins, Wagner Leonardo, Kannemann, and Marlon in defense; Dodi, Villasanti, and Riquelme in midfield; and Alysson, Cristian Olivera, and Braithwaite up front.

For fans eager for updates, signing up for Grêmio's newsletter will provide the latest news and insights about the team.