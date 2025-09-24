Grêmio Hosts Botafogo in Postponed Brazilian Championship Clash

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Grêmio and Botafogo will face off on Wednesday, September 24, at 7:30 p.m. local time in a postponed match from the 16th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. The game will be held at Grêmio’s home, the Arena, and will be broadcast live on Premiere.

Grêmio comes into the match after a thrilling 3-2 victory over their rivals Internacional, which lifted them to 12th place with 28 points. In contrast, Botafogo recently beat Atlético-MG 1-0 and currently sits in 5th place with 39 points, aiming to secure a spot in the Libertadores’ group stage.

Both teams are dealing with player suspensions. Grêmio’s midfielder Arthur and striker André Henrique will miss the clash after receiving red cards and yellow cards, respectively. Forward Carlos Vinícius is also unavailable due to injury. However, Grêmio fans will be pleased to see defender Germán Kannemann return from his suspension. Thiago Kosloski will coach Grêmio in place of the suspended Mano Menezes and assistant Sidnei Lobo.

The expected lineup for Grêmio includes Tiago Volpi; Marcos Rocha, Wagner Leonardo, Kannemann, and Marlon; Cuéllar, Dodi, Edenílson, and Willian; with Pavón and Aravena leading the attack.

Botafogo also faces several absentees, including left-back Marçal, midfielders Montoro and Santí Rodríguez, and forward Chris Ramos, all of whom are suspended. Nevertheless, head coach Davide Ancelotti may welcome back reinforcements with Alex Telles and attackers Arthur Cabral and Artur returning from injury.

Botafogo’s probable lineup features Léo Linck; Vitinho, Kaio Pantaleão, Alexander Barboza, and Alex Telles; Marlon Freitas, Allan, Newton, and Savarino; Artur and Arthur Cabral upfront.

The match promises to be competitive, with Grêmio looking to build on their previous victory while Botafogo aims to maintain their pursuit of a Libertadores place. The referee for the game will be Lucas Paulo Torezin.