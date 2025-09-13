Entertainment
Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Set for Major Cast Changes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of “Grey's Anatomy” can expect significant changes when the show returns for its 22nd season on October 9. Following a dramatic explosion in the season 21 finale, only two characters are confirmed to return, according to showrunner Meg Marinis.
Marinis stated in a recent interview that while only two characters are officially confirmed to be alive after the explosion, multiple actors have already secured their roles for the upcoming season. Details about their characters’ fates remain under wraps.
Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, was noted to have a reduced presence starting from season 20. However, she is expected to reprise her role in season 22 and will continue serving as an executive producer. Marinis clarified that Meredith survived the explosion, raising anticipation among fans about her character’s storyline.
Jason George, who portrays Ben Warren, is also confirmed to be alive. After the intense finale scene, Marinis shared insights about how Warren’s return will explore emotional challenges, particularly regarding his job status and navigating his relationship with his wife, Bailey. ‘He was outside the hospital when that explosion went off, so we know he’s alive,’ Marinis explained. ‘But he doesn’t have a job, so he’s going through an emotional explosion.’
Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., original cast members, have deals in place for season 22 as well. However, the status of their characters, Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber, following the explosion remains uncertain. Their return adds mystery to the upcoming season, keeping fans eager for more details.
As the release date approaches, viewers are buzzing with questions about which characters will indeed be alive, and what awaits them in this next chapter of their lives.
