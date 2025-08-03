Greyhound Bus Service Returns to Asheville After Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Starting August 1, Greyhound buses are back in Asheville, offering a new location for pickup and drop-off. This relaunch comes almost a year after service was suspended due to Hurricane Helene.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that Greyhound will operate on Ashland Avenue, outside the Asheville Rides Transit (ART) Station. The state officials believe restoring this bus service is a significant step in improving transportation access for residents of Asheville and Western North Carolina.

Hart Evans, statewide planning and program manager for NCDOT, expressed hope that the relaunch will help those who rely on public transportation. “I hope now that the people who don’t have access to vehicles feel like they can access the rest of the world again,” he said.

Greyhound’s new schedule includes two morning routes at 8 a.m. and 9:35 a.m., providing convenient options for travelers. Passengers can expect direct daily access to various cities in North Carolina, including Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh, among others.

Rider Jonathan Lunsford shared, “I’ve heard a lot of people complaining that it wasn’t here. But yeah, there’s excitement about it.” Lunsford’s comments reflect the enthusiasm surrounding the service’s return.

Brennon Fuqua, director of the NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division, emphasized the importance of reliable transportation: “This is not just about getting buses back on the road. It’s about ensuring residents have reliable, affordable transportation.”

Greyhound also provides connections to out-of-state destinations such as Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta, and Greenville, South Carolina. The updated service comes after months of planning between NCDOT and the city of Asheville.

Rodney Surber, Greyhound’s Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the impact of intercity bus travel: “It’s a lifeline for so many people in this region.” Surber expressed pride in finally restarting the service after nearly a year of effort.

Travelers interested in bus services can purchase tickets via the Greyhound mobile app or visit Greyhound’s website for more information.