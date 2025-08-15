News
Greyhound Driver Cited After I-85 Crash Injures 12 Passengers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a Greyhound bus has been cited following a crash that injured 12 people on July 25. The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 85 near the Woodruff Road exit, according to Greenville police.
In the incident, the Greyhound bus rear-ended a dump truck, leaving its driver, Carlina Crouch, seriously injured. Eleven passengers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Crouch is still hospitalized at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Local authorities reported that evidence collected at the scene indicated the bus collided with the rear of the dump truck. Based on their findings, Greenville police cited Crouch for negligent driving.
After the crash, around 34 passengers on the bus were picked up by a Greenlink bus to continue their journey. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may be released as the police gather more information.
