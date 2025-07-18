Griekspoor and Darderi Advance in Bastad at ATP 250 Event

Bastad, Sweden — Tallon Griekspoor and Luciano Darderi advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Nordea Open on July 16, 2025. Griekspoor, the second seed, faced a tough match against Italian qualifier Francesco Pellegrino, where he saved five match points before winning 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3.

Griekspoor struggled initially against Pellegrino, who exhibited a variety of skills throughout the match. However, the Dutchman managed to rally, pulling off four consecutive points from 3-6 down in the second set tie-break. “An unbelievably tough match, he really made it difficult for me,” Griekspoor said. This victory marks Griekspoor’s entry into his 23rd ATP quarter-final.

The Dutchman will face his fellow countryman, De Jong, in the quarter-finals. De Jong advanced by defeating the eighth seed earlier in the day with a score of 7-6(3), 7-5. Griekspoor holds a slight advantage with a 1-0 record over De Jong in their past meetings.

Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic also made headlines on the same day, defeating the defending champion from 2024, Borges, with a score of 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-3. Misolic showcased impressive resilience, converting crucial points when needed and achieving his career-high ranking of No. 95 in the ATP Live Rankings.

Earlier in the tournament, Darderi overcame Raphael Collignon with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. The sixth-seed expressed relief after overcoming a second-set lapse, referencing the strong mentality he adopted in the decisive third set. He credited his recovery to saving multiple break points during key moments of the match.

As the Nordea Open continues to unfold, other players like Francisco Cerundolo and Borna Gojo have also made significant performances. This event marks a memorable competition, highlighting the skills of both rising stars and established players on the ATP Tour.