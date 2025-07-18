Sports
Griekspoor and Darderi Advance in Bastad at ATP 250 Event
Bastad, Sweden — Tallon Griekspoor and Luciano Darderi advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Nordea Open on July 16, 2025. Griekspoor, the second seed, faced a tough match against Italian qualifier Francesco Pellegrino, where he saved five match points before winning 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3.
Griekspoor struggled initially against Pellegrino, who exhibited a variety of skills throughout the match. However, the Dutchman managed to rally, pulling off four consecutive points from 3-6 down in the second set tie-break. “An unbelievably tough match, he really made it difficult for me,” Griekspoor said. This victory marks Griekspoor’s entry into his 23rd ATP quarter-final.
The Dutchman will face his fellow countryman, De Jong, in the quarter-finals. De Jong advanced by defeating the eighth seed earlier in the day with a score of 7-6(3), 7-5. Griekspoor holds a slight advantage with a 1-0 record over De Jong in their past meetings.
Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic also made headlines on the same day, defeating the defending champion from 2024, Borges, with a score of 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-3. Misolic showcased impressive resilience, converting crucial points when needed and achieving his career-high ranking of No. 95 in the ATP Live Rankings.
Earlier in the tournament, Darderi overcame Raphael Collignon with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. The sixth-seed expressed relief after overcoming a second-set lapse, referencing the strong mentality he adopted in the decisive third set. He credited his recovery to saving multiple break points during key moments of the match.
As the Nordea Open continues to unfold, other players like Francisco Cerundolo and Borna Gojo have also made significant performances. This event marks a memorable competition, highlighting the skills of both rising stars and established players on the ATP Tour.
Recent Posts
- New England Patriots Seek Rebound with Young Quarterback and New Talent
- Griekspoor and Darderi Advance in Bastad at ATP 250 Event
- Jesper de Jong Faces Tallon Griekspoor at Nordea Open Quarterfinals
- Brunswick County Man Wins $200,000 in Scratch-Off Game
- Shane Gillis’s Espys Monologue Draws Mixed Reactions from Sports Legends
- Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Summer Sneaker Trend in NYC
- Tennis Star Serena Williams Showcases Vacation Style on Mega Yacht
- Marvel Rivals Unveils Summer Special Event with Swimsuit Skins
- NASA Awards $1 Million for Transformative Telescope Project
- Two Fans to Win Exclusive Karate Kid Merchandise
- New Evidence Suggests Pilot Error in Air India Plane Crash
- Destiny 2: Edge of Fate Expansion Launches Amid Mixed Player Reception
- Suki Waterhouse Shares Health Scare After Concert Incident
- Chris Brown Moves South Philly Concert Date to August 10
- Unique Kawasaki KH 606 Up for Sale with Custom Build
- Mild Weather Expected for San Diego Pride Parade This Weekend
- Donkey Kong Bananza: A Platforming Adventure Filled with Surprises
- Kentucky Ranch Celebrates 50 Years of Summer Camp for Kids
- Document Not Found: What Happened?
- House of the Dragon Season 3 Set for 2026 Release