Sports
Griekspoor, Moutet, Michelsen Advance at Mallorca Championships
Mallorca, Spain — Three players advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships on Thursday. Among them, Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his impressive run by defeating Marko Medjedovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The match lasted two hours and 11 minutes, with the second-seeded Canadian fending off three break points in the third set. Auger-Aliassime achieved the crucial break in the ninth game, preserving his perfect 2025 quarter-final record with a 7-0 standing this year. He’s currently tied for the most semi-finals in 2025 and aims for his third grass-court final of his career.
In a closely contested match, Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor defeated Gabriel Diallo, the champion of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, with a score of 6-4, 6-4. This victory sends Griekspoor to his 10th tour-level semi-final and third of the current season. The 28-year-old successfully saved one break point against him and delivered 19 winners against 14 unforced errors, improving his record against Diallo to 2-0.
Meanwhile, French player Corentin Moutet also progressed. Moutet beat #NextGenATP’s American serving standout, Jaden Tien, with a score of 6-2, 7-5. This marks Moutet’s first tour-level semi-final on grass after previously competing at Queen’s Club last week.
“I was trying to stay aggressive. He’s a very solid player,” Moutet shared when reflecting on his match against Tien. “I knew I had to be more aggressive today and serve better, and I managed to do it.”
In his sixth ATP Tour semi-final and first since Metz last November, Moutet will face third seed Michael Michelsen, who reached the semi-finals after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6(4). Michelsen, climbing two spots to No. 31 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, will look to capitalize on his strong performance, which included 35 winners and 10 aces in the match against Bautista Agut.
Recent Posts
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions