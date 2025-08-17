Sports
Griffin Struggles Early in BMW Championship at Caves Valley
Baltimore, MD — American golfer Griffin started the final round of the BMW Championship at 2-under par, but quickly stumbled to 2-over after a disastrous few holes. The incident occurred at Caves Valley Golf Club, just outside of Baltimore, where putting proved challenging, even for a top player.
Griffin, who entered the tournament ranked 132nd on the PGA Tour for putting from four feet or closer, faced a significant hurdle early on. After a strong pitch shot that landed just four feet from the hole on the first hole, he missed his par-saving putt. This unfortunate miss left him with a bogey attempt of 2 feet, 5 inches, which he also failed to convert. Ultimately, Griffin made a triple bogey seven.
The situation worsened when he hit his tee shot out of bounds on the second hole, resulting in a double bogey. Following that, he registered a bogey on the Par 3 third hole. After a shaky start, Griffin found some steadiness with a pair of pars.
This challenging start could not have come at a worse time for Griffin. While he is still expected to finish in the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for next week’s Tour Championship, his performance today impacts his hopes of being selected for a captain’s pick on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
