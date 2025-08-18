Grigor Dimitrov Withdraws from US Open Due to Injury

Wimbledon, England — Grigor Dimitrov has withdrawn from the US Open due to a pectoral injury he sustained during his fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. This injury ends his streak of 58 consecutive Grand Slam appearances.

The Bulgarian player was in a strong position during the match, leading by two sets before the injury forced him to retire. Medical personnel attended to him during the incident, which came as a disappointment to fans and fellow players alike.

His girlfriend, actress Eiza Gonzalez, has been a vocal supporter throughout his recovery. She shared images of their time on the tennis court, playfully captioning them, ‘I am hitting on my coach.’ The couple has been dating since April 2025, and Gonzalez has frequently been seen in Dimitrov’s player box during major tournaments.

Following Dimitrov’s hospitalization after the injury, Gonzalez expressed her pride and support on social media, stating, ‘Love of my life. I couldn’t be more proud of you. You are BEYOND outstanding… This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger.’

Dimitrov, now ranked World No. 21, has been a persistent figure in tennis since the Australian Open in 2011. His withdrawal from the upcoming US Open marks the end of a notable streak, as he was one of only three active players, alongside Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, to have participated in 50 or more consecutive majors.

As Dimitrov focuses on recovery, his fans and the tennis community are left hoping for his swift return to the court.