Grindr Backs Age Verification Bill Amid Censorship Concerns

Brooklyn, New York – Grindr has announced its support for an age verification bill introduced in Congress by Republican legislators Mike Lee from Utah and John James from Michigan. The new legislation, titled the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA), aims to create a secure age-verification process through app stores. The company released a blog post detailing its backing for the bill, stating it would help developers receive verified age signals.

The ASAA is set to be debated in an upcoming House committee meeting, and it has garnered support from major tech firms such as Meta, Snap, and X. The bill’s launch comes amid criticism of existing child-safety legislation like the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which some critics argue could lead to over-moderation of online content and censorship, particularly surrounding LGBTQ+ topics.

Joe Hack, Grindr’s head of Global Government Affairs, emphasized the company’s commitment to safety in his blog post. He mentioned that Grindr invests significant resources into preventing underage access, including age gates and moderation tools. “We support Rep. John James’s App Store Accountability Act because it strengthens this work,” Hack wrote, asserting that the ASAA provides a more standardized solution to age verification.

Critics of KOSA have raised concerns that the legislation may empower organizations like the Heritage Foundation to censor content deemed inappropriate. Mike Lee has previously expressed skepticism about KOSA, suggesting it could lead to political censorship. He stated in a recent interview, “It potentially opens the door to what could turn into political censorship by the federal government.”

The debate over these bills comes as countries like the U.K. implement stricter online safety measures. Many experts caution that such regulations can hinder free speech under the guise of protecting children online. Tech journalist Taylor Lorenz recently criticized KOSA, suggesting that it could erode online anonymity and increase big tech’s power rather than enhance child safety.

As the discussion evolves, Lee expressed confidence in the ASAA’s passage through Congress, stating, “I don’t believe that there’s anything unlawful, unconstitutional, or otherwise problematic about this legislation.” The future of both the ASAA and KOSA will likely shape the online landscape significantly.