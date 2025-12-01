Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings

SACRAMENTO, California – The Memphis Grizzlies will seek to extend their three-game road winning streak against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Golden 1 Center. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points with a point total of 233.5 for the matchup.

The Grizzlies, with an 8-12 overall record this season, head into the contest on a high note after securing victories against the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Kings. Memphis aims to climb closer to a .500 record, capitalizing on the Kings’ struggles.

The Kings, currently sitting at 5-15, have faced challenges this season, particularly with the absence of their star center, Domantas Sabonis, who is sidelined due to a knee injury. Sacramento’s inconsistent performance at home, where they have managed just three wins out of nine games, contributes to their underdog status.

In their last meeting on November 20, the Grizzlies dominated the Kings with a 41-point victory in Memphis, showcasing their current competitive edge. The Kings are under pressure, having recently lost to the Utah Jazz and ranking low in both offense and defense within the league.

This season, the Kings rank 28th in net rating (-10.6) and have struggled with an offense that ranks 26th. Despite Malik Monk’s strong shooting from distance, the team has averaged only 11.1 made three-pointers per game, the lowest in the NBA.

The winning model predicts that the Grizzlies hold a 51.0% chance of victory, with a 57.7% likelihood to cover the spread. The Kings will look to turn their fortunes around, but the Grizzlies’ recent hot streak might make it a difficult challenge for them.

As the game approaches, fans will be closely watching to see if Memphis can secure its third consecutive win on the road.