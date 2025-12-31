Sports
Grizzlies’ Cedric Coward Out Due to Heel Injury Before Christmas Game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward will miss Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to a left heel injury. Coward, who has emerged as one of the most productive players on the team this season, suffered the injury recently and will now sit out for the first time in his young career.
Grizzlies head coach Damichael Cole stated that Coward’s absence will lead to increased playing time for teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and GG Jackson. The team plays again this Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game that Coward hopes to return for if his recovery goes well.
“It’s tough to sit out when you want to contribute to the team,” Coward said in a recent interview. “I’m focusing on getting healthy so I can be back on the court as soon as possible.”
The Grizzlies are facing a challenging season dealing with several injuries. Currently, they are without six key players and hold a 14-16 record. The team is hoping for a much-needed break during Christmas, as there are no games scheduled on December 24.
The Grizzlies’ coaching staff has been making adjustments throughout the season to maintain competitiveness despite the injuries. With the holiday season approaching, the focus remains on health and recovery as they continue to battle through their challenges.
As the Grizzlies navigate through these difficulties, their primary wish this holiday season is for a return to full health on their roster.
