Sports
Grizzlies Decline Kawamura’s Qualifying Offer, He Becomes Free Agent
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies announced they will not extend a qualifying offer to guard Yuki Kawamura before the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Kawamura played primarily as a two-way player for the Grizzlies last season, appearing in 22 games at the NBA level. During those games, he averaged 4.2 minutes on the court.
In the G League, Kawamura showcased his talents while playing for the Memphis Hustle, recording 8.4 assists per game over 31 appearances. However, his shooting percentage was a concern, as he managed just 38.3 percent from the field.
At only 5-foot-8 and weighing 159 pounds, Kawamura’s efficiency issues could hinder his chances of finding a long-term role in the NBA.
Recently, Kawamura has been added to the Chicago Bulls‘ roster for the Las Vegas Summer League. He aims to perform well enough to secure another two-way contract or an Exhibit 10 deal with Chicago or another team ahead of NBA training camp in the fall.
