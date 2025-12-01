Grizzlies Face Kings: Key NBA Matchup on November 30

SACRAMENTO, California – The Memphis Grizzlies (8-12) are set to extend their three-game road winning streak this Sunday, November 30, as they take on the Sacramento Kings (5-15) at the Golden 1 Center. The game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST, and the Grizzlies are currently favored by three points.

The matchup represents the second of four encounters this season between the two teams, with the Grizzlies having won their first game on November 20. Historically, the Grizzlies lead the series against the Kings with a record of 51-59, but they have struggled on the road with a 16-38 record.

In terms of stats, the Grizzlies average 113.3 points per game, ranking 23rd in the league, while they allow 117 points, placing them 17th. The Kings compile only slightly lower scoring at 112 points per game but allow a concerning 123.3 to their opponents.

Key players to watch include the Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., who is projected to score 22.5 points, and Cedric Coward, with an expected 13.5. For the Kings, Zach LaVine leads with an anticipated 20.5 points, followed by DeMar DeRozan at 17.5.

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo emphasized the importance of consistency: “Just keep doing the things. I know I say the same thing after every game, but when we are doing those things consistently, it’s what we practice every day,” he said. “It’s about repeating and leaning on each other.”

The Grizzlies have faced multiple injuries, with Ja Morant and Ty Jerome both out due to calf issues, among others. Domantas Sabonis of the Kings is also out, adding another layer of difficulty for the home team.

The game’s betting line has the Grizzlies’ moneyline set at -142 and the Kings’ at +120, with a total points over/under listed at 233.5.