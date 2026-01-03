Sports
Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Memphis Grizzlies (15-18) are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (20-11) tonight, January 2, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET. This marks the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Lakers winning the first matchup 117-112.
As both teams struggle with injuries, the Grizzlies will look to regain momentum after a tough overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game. In that game, Ja Morant led Memphis with a staggering 40 points. However, the team has experienced a tough stretch, losing four of their last six games.
The Lakers, on the other hand, suffered a defeat at home against the Detroit Pistons, losing 128-106. They have also faced challenges lately, going 1-4 in their last five games. Notably, LeBron James, who missed the previous matchup, is expected to play tonight.
Injuries are a major concern for both teams. For the Lakers, Austin Reaves, Adou Thiero, Gabe Vincent, and Rui Hachimura will sit out due to injuries. Meanwhile, several Grizzlies players including John Konchar, Zach Edey, and Vince Williams are also out, adding pressure on the remaining roster.
Betting experts suggest the Grizzlies may cover the spread, especially considering Morant’s outstanding performance as of late. Memphis has shown resilience, successfully covering the spread in 5 of their last 8 games while the Lakers have struggled offensively.
The matchup promises excitement, with both teams vying for a much-needed victory. Fans eagerly await to see which team can turn their recent misfortunes around on the court tonight.
