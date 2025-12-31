Sports
Grizzlies Fall Short Against Wizards Despite Jackson’s 31 Points
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Memphis Grizzlies experienced a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards on December 30, 2025, at Capital One Arena.
Memphis fell short 112-110, failing to secure a victory despite a strong first half. The Grizzlies entered halftime trailing by only one point. However, a decisive 15-3 run by the Wizards in the fourth quarter shifted the momentum permanently in Washington’s favor.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with a game-high 31 points, while Ja Morant contributed 21 points. Santi Aldama added 14 points to the team’s total. Late in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies managed to close the gap to two points, but failed to complete the comeback.
The Wizards had eight players scoring in double figures. Alex Sarr topped their scoring chart with 20 points, followed by CJ McCollum with 16 points. Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson, and Marvin Bagley III each scored 14 points, while Bub Carrington added 12 off the bench.
This loss marks a setback for the Grizzlies, who were looking to extend their two-game winning streak and reach a .500 record. They have now been swept by the Wizards this season, marking the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Grizzlies are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers next at FedEx Forum, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
