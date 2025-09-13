No. 5 Grizzlies Prepare for Rivalry Clash Against No. 16 North Dakota

MISSOULA, Montana — The No. 5 Montana Grizzlies are gearing up for a significant test this weekend against No. 16 North Dakota in a highly anticipated top-20 matchup.

Both teams have faced each other recently, with North Dakota securing victories in the last two encounters. Their most recent clash last year saw North Dakota stage an impressive comeback. Despite Montana’s strong first half, North Dakota flipped the game in the second half, showcasing their resilience and skill.

“Knowing we played them before, kind of got the vibe they give off,” said UM running back Eli Gillman. “But again, we still have to prepare like we do with every other team. We’re definitely going to come back stronger than ever this week.”

The last time the Fighting Hawks visited Missoula was in 2017, when Montana won decisively 41-17. This time, the stakes are even higher as both teams are ranked and eager to prove their mettle.

North Dakota kicked off their season with a close fight against Kansas State, ultimately losing 38-35. They followed with a commanding 50-20 victory over Portland State. New head coach Eric Schmidt has led the team to increased offensive effectiveness, driven in part by sophomore quarterback Jerry Kaminski, who has shown promising abilities early in the season.

“He looks like he’s really prepared, not just week-to-week, but he looks like he’s ready to go,” said UM head coach Bobby Hauck. “He looks composed and has been good in the RPO game in particular.”

Despite their offensive prowess, North Dakota has struggled with pressure, giving up seven sacks so far this season. Their defensive performance has been average, setting the stage for a closely matched game.

UM cornerback Kenzel Lawler expressed his eagerness for the match, stating, “I’m excited. Grateful for the opportunity to play against a really good team.” He emphasized the need for the team to come together to meet the challenge.

Saturday’s game is set to kick off at 1 p.m., marking another chapter in the fierce rivalry between these programs.