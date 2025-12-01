Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 112-107 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Cup’s final group play game on Friday night.

The Grizzlies outscored the Clippers by eight in the fourth quarter, securing their fourth win in five games. Even with a 3-1 record in West Group B, Memphis missed qualifying for the knockout round due to a lower point differential compared to other teams.

Vincent Williams Jr. contributed 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds off the bench for Memphis, which has now achieved a three-game road winning streak after struggling with five consecutive losses away from home.

Zach Edey had a standout game with 19 rebounds and added five points for the Grizzlies. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard demonstrated a strong performance with 39 points but could not prevent a sixth straight home loss. Their last victory at Intuit Dome came on October 31.

The Grizzlies offense struggled initially, relying on long-distance shooting to keep pace in the first half. However, they surged in the third quarter, erasing a 16-point deficit and closing the period trailing by just three points.

The Clippers had a strong start with three 3-pointers and finished the first quarter with a shooting percentage of 66.7% from beyond the arc. Ultimately, they concluded the game with a poor 31.6% from three-point range.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul received a tribute video in his first home game since his return. He finished with five points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

The next games for the teams are set: the Grizzlies will visit Sacramento on Sunday, while the Clippers will host Dallas on Saturday.