Grizzlies Secure Long-Term Deals for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies made a significant move by extending contracts for both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama, bolstering their roster for the future. Sources reported that Jackson, a three-time All-Defensive Team member, has agreed to a five-year, $240 million maximum renegotiation-and-extension on Monday.

Jackson’s new deal includes a player option for the 2029-30 season and adds four years to his existing contract, which was set to expire after the 2025-26 season. The negotiations were handled by CAA Basketball‘s Austin Brown and Max Saidman.

The 25-year-old Jackson has established himself as one of the league’s top big men, having been the only player last season to achieve over 1,500 points and 100 blocks. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals over 74 games.

Meanwhile, Aldama, a restricted free agent, will return to the Grizzlies on a three-year, $52.5 million deal. The 24-year-old had a breakout season in 2024-25, averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field.

Aldama’s performance last season elevated him as a key player off the bench, where he recorded eight games scoring 20 points or more. The Spaniard has shown considerable improvement since being drafted No. 30 overall in 2021.

The Grizzlies, who finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 48-34, are looking to maintain competitiveness with both Jackson and Aldama under contract through at least 2027-28. Their successful deals come after trading for additional draft capital earlier this summer, indicating future flexibility for the franchise.