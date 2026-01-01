Grocery Store Hours for New Year’s Eve Shopping

NEWARK, N.J. — As New Year’s Eve approaches, shoppers are preparing for last-minute purchases to celebrate. Many people may need to stock up on champagne, snacks, or traditional foods like 12 grapes to enjoy at midnight.

However, finding an open grocery store may become a challenge. Along with party essentials, many stores in New Jersey will close early on Wednesday, December 31, to allow their staff time to celebrate the holiday with family.

Major supermarkets across the state will have reduced hours, but shoppers are encouraged to check the specific hours of their local grocery stores. Some might close as early as 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Katherine Rodriguez, a Trending News Reporter at NJ.com, emphasizes the importance of planning ahead. “Many supermarkets vary in their hours, especially on holidays, so it’s best to confirm with your local store,” she said.

While many grocery stores will shorten their hours, some convenience stores and pharmacies may remain open for essentials. Customers searching for last-minute items should also consider nearby convenience stores, which might have longer hours.

As the countdown to midnight begins, ensure you’ve gathered everything needed to toast to the new year.