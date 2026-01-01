News
Grocery Stores Open New Year’s Eve and Day Across Florida
Florida, USA — As New Year’s Eve approaches, grocery stores across Florida are preparing for a busy shopping day on December 31. Most major grocery chains will be open, although with adjusted hours for the holiday.
Publix, one of the largest grocery chains in the state, will operate on New Year’s Eve with regular hours. On December 31, all Publix locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will reopen on New Year’s Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a company spokesperson. Publix is closed only on three major holidays each year: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, allowing employees to spend time with their families.
Other grocery stores will also keep their doors open. Walmart will maintain regular hours on New Year’s Eve, while Costco will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regarding warehouse memberships, Sam's Club will welcome Plus members from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Club members from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For the convenience of shoppers needing last-minute supplies, Aldi will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve but will remain closed on New Year’s Day. In contrast, BJ’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and Day.
Florida’s Winn-Dixie and The Fresh Market will also be open on both days, with the latter adjusting hours for January 1. Shoppers should verify local opening times as they may vary by location.
Additional places to check for needed items include Target, which will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and Whole Foods, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Similarly, Trader Joe's will be open on December 31 but will close early at 5 p.m., remaining closed on January 1.
With all these options, residents are encouraged to plan ahead and check store hours to ensure they have all their New Year’s necessities.
