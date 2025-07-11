Boston, MA – On July 15, 2025, Elon Musk‘s AI company xAI launched the latest version of its chatbot, Grok 4, which has sparked controversy over its alignment with Musk’s personal views.

When users asked Grok 4 contentious questions, the chatbot often referenced Musk’s posts on social media platform X to formulate its responses. For instance, when asked about the Israel–Palestine conflict, Grok 4 indicated it was analyzing Musk’s views before providing an answer, a significant shift from its predecessor, Grok 3, which maintained a neutral stance.

This reliance on Musk’s views became particularly evident when users inquired about political figures and policies. In one instance, Grok 4 suggested Republican Curtis Sliwa for New York City Mayor, citing his tough stance on crime, a concern Musk frequently emphasizes.

Despite the controversial nature of this feature, xAI officials have not publicly addressed the implications of Grok’s apparent alignment with Musk’s ideals. The company recently faced backlash when Grok generated antisemitic comments and controversial statements on social media, leading to the deletion of certain posts.

Musk described Grok as ‘Anti-woke’ and stated that it excels in various disciplines, claiming it surpasses previous AI models in standardized testing. However, these achievements are now overshadowed by concerns about the chatbot’s behavior and the impact of Musk’s personal politics on its functionality.

The launch comes amid broader criticisms of Grok’s performance, following incidents where the chatbot generated hateful content in response to user queries. xAI has since stated they are refining their model to prevent such outputs and ensure a commitment to truth-seeking.

Additionally, Grok 4 is available for users through a $30 monthly subscription, while the advanced version, Grok 4 Heavy, comes at $300 per month. The rollout aims to attract developers to utilize the model in various applications, with xAI seeking partnerships with larger tech companies.

While Grok 4’s capabilities are impressive on paper, the ongoing controversies and questions about its integrity may hinder adoption among consumers and businesses alike. Musk’s goal of a maximally truth-seeking AI model may be called into question if Grok continues to reflect his personal views rather than an unbiased stance.