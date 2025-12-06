Tech
Grok Faces Major Outage Affecting Thousands of Users
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Grok is experiencing a significant outage affecting thousands of users across the United States. Reports of issues began to surge on DownDetector around 9:50 p.m. EDT on Friday. By 10 p.m., the platform had logged over 3,500 complaints from frustrated users.
Many users reported that both the app and the website became completely unresponsive. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences. Screenshots from several users displayed error messages such as, ‘Your conversation. There’s nothing here yet. An error occurred. Failed to process request.’
One user humorously commented, ‘Looks like Grok is down. It went full on Donald-Trump – bragging and failing, and then collapsed.’ Another quipped, ‘I knew I shouldn’t have asked Grok what the meaning of life is… He crashed.’
Others expressed their confusion and frustration with similar remarks. A third user noted, ‘Is Grok down for you guys? My history just disappeared.’ Another said, ‘Grok, nothing will load. There are many reports on X, and DownDetector is confirming issues for users.’
As of now, Grok has not issued any official statement regarding the ongoing disruption. The company’s response is awaited by many affected users.
