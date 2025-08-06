San Francisco, CA — The new AI tool Grok Imagine has raised eyebrows by generating explicit content using celebrity likenesses, notably Taylor Swift. On August 5, 2025, Jess Weatherbed from The Verge reported that Grok Imagine allowed users to create inappropriate videos featuring Swift within minutes of using the app.

Unlike other AI systems such as Google’s Veo and OpenAI’s Sora, Grok Imagine lacks safeguards to prevent the creation of non-safe-for-work (NSFW) material. Users can produce images and videos with a “spicy” setting that, while not explicitly pornographic, often leads to suggestive content. Swift was depicted in compromising scenarios within seconds of the app’s use without any initial request for explicit material.

Weatherbed’s experiment began with a fun prompt: “Taylor Swift celebrating Coachella with the boys.” The app generated over 30 images, many showing Swift in revealing attire. After selecting an image, Weatherbed activated the video feature and chose the “spicy” option, resulting in an unexpected and sexualized video sequence.

According to Weatherbed, the AI-generated images sometimes fell into the ‘uncanny valley,’ making them look slightly off, though recognizable. The system will not produce full nudity directly, returning blank images when asked for nude pictures. However, users have found ways to push the boundaries with the content available.

The app’s features raise serious questions regarding ethical considerations. The current regulatory landscape prohibits depicting likenesses of individuals in pornographic manners, yet Grok Imagine appears to circumvent these restrictions. The app requires users to confirm their age but fails to implement rigorous checks, allowing easy access for all ages.

Since its launch, Grok Imagine has reportedly generated over 34 million images, with usage soaring rapidly. As users explore its capabilities, the lack of moderation puts the delicate line of creative freedom versus ethical responsibility into question.

Elon Musk‘s xAI released Grok Imagine as part of a broader push into AI services, with a promised commitment to continue enhancing the capability every day. As this tool evolves, many wonder how far it might go in terms of content generation.