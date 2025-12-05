Ground Stop Issued for Delta Flights at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – A ground stop has been issued this morning for Delta Air Lines flights at Detroit Metro Airport due to a possible computer outage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) are grounded, causing long lines and halting check-ins for passengers. Delta’s operations at the McNamara Terminal are specifically affected by this issue.

According to information received from the server behind DTW’s systems, IT maintenance work is currently underway to address the outage. The FAA stated that the ground stop is currently in effect until at least 8:30 a.m., with the possibility of extension by 30 to 60 percent likelihood.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement regarding the situation, saying, “Delta has initiated a ground stop for its flights while the airline works to resolve the issue. This situation is specific to Delta and is not impacting other airlines at DTW. We will share updates as they become available.” Passengers are urged to check their flight status with Delta before heading to the airport.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information is received.