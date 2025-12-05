News
Ground Stop Issued for Delta Flights at Detroit Metro Airport
ROMULUS, Mich. – A ground stop has been issued this morning for Delta Air Lines flights at Detroit Metro Airport due to a possible computer outage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
As of 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) are grounded, causing long lines and halting check-ins for passengers. Delta’s operations at the McNamara Terminal are specifically affected by this issue.
According to information received from the server behind DTW’s systems, IT maintenance work is currently underway to address the outage. The FAA stated that the ground stop is currently in effect until at least 8:30 a.m., with the possibility of extension by 30 to 60 percent likelihood.
Delta Air Lines issued a statement regarding the situation, saying, “Delta has initiated a ground stop for its flights while the airline works to resolve the issue. This situation is specific to Delta and is not impacting other airlines at DTW. We will share updates as they become available.” Passengers are urged to check their flight status with Delta before heading to the airport.
This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information is received.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown