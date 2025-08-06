Tech
Grounded 2 Early Access Roadmap Unveiled by Obsidian Entertainment
IRVINE, Calif. — Obsidian Entertainment has released the Early Access roadmap for its popular game Grounded 2, revealing an exciting range of upcoming features and updates.
The developers are set to introduce a variety of new recipes, bugs, and biomes in the coming months, with the first major updates planned for Fall 2025, Winter 2025, and Summer 2026. Despite the small scale of the initial Fall Update, players can anticipate new content that will enhance their gaming experience.
The roadmap showcases a feature to craft new armor, weapons, and a massive new creature named AXL. This will lead to numerous gameplay enhancements, as players gear up to tackle challenges posed by AXL once it debuts.
Obsidian has indicated that only Act One of the game is currently available. However, players can expect at least three more acts and additional significant story updates. Grounded 2 aims to expand its world, bringing in quality-of-life improvements, new transportation options, and exciting gameplay mechanics.
The Winter update will highlight upgrades for the Omni-Tool, introducing Tier Three upgrades and new bug varieties like crickets and earwigs. Players can also look forward to enhanced gear and infrastructure improvements for their bases.
Moreover, the forthcoming Summer update promises even bigger changes as it coincides with the introduction of water-themed content, new building options, and Tier Four equipment. The addition of ziplines is a notable feature returning from the first game.
Future updates following Summer 2026 are also in the works based on player feedback, with developers promising more bugs, equipment, and mutations as they respond to community input.
Grounded 2’s early access phase is just the beginning of its journey. With plenty of new content on the horizon, players can share their thoughts and suggestions on the game through official forums, potentially influencing the final shape of Grounded 2.
