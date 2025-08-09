Grow a Garden Launches Cooking Event with Chris P. Bacon

WOODLAND, CA — A new update for the popular Roblox game, Grow a Garden, launched on August 2, 2025, featuring a Cooking and Trading Event that has captured the attention of players. The event invites gamers to cook a variety of recipes, including ice cream, pizza, and sandwiches, using ingredients they grow in their gardens.

In this event, players can interact with Chris P. Bacon, the game’s beloved pig character, who rewards players for feeding him the dishes they prepare. Players must gather different fruits and plants, use a Cooking Pot located in the center of the island, and combine ingredients to create meals that meet Chris P.’s cravings.

Cooking involves a few simple steps. First, players select their ingredients and add them to the Cooking Pot. Once all ingredients are added, they click the Cook button. If the meal matches Chris P.’s current craving, a special notification confirms the dish as a [Craving] recipe. Players can retrieve their completed dish by returning to the pot.

The event has introduced multiple ice cream recipes with varying rarity levels. For instance, the Uncommon Ice Cream requires one corn and one blueberry, while the Legendary Ice Cream comprises one banana and one watermelon. Cooking each dish takes approximately 5 minutes and 48 seconds.

The Cooking and Trading Event has garnered positive feedback from players, with many enjoying the challenge of figuring out the ingredient combinations that yield the best rewards. As of now, players have identified six unique recipes for ice cream alone.

Chris P.’s cravings change every hour, adding an element of excitement to the game as players stay updated on what to cook next. With the variety of dishes to prepare, including soup, burgers, and salad, Grow a Garden continues to engage its community while promoting creativity and fun.

For fans of the game, this event provides a chance to explore culinary creativity and earn unique rewards.