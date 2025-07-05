Grow a Garden Launches Prehistoric Update with New Quests and Pets

LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular game Grow a Garden has rolled out its Prehistoric Update as of July 5, 2025, introducing a variety of new features including quests, seeds, and dinosaur-themed pets. Gamers can dive into a world filled with new challenges and rewards.

This update signals the end of the Summer Harvest and Summer Shop, leaving players to embrace a lineup of prehistoric-themed activities. New elements such as Dinosaur Eggs and mutations for crops have been integrated into the game, aiming to enhance the player’s farming experience.

Before the update officially launched, players enjoyed admin-triggered events, including one hosted by DJ Sam, where crops had a chance to turn into Disco versions. Following this, a Volcano eruption and subsequent Heatwave offered additional mutate opportunities to enhance crops.

Graham, an NPC stationed at the Dinosaur Egg Stand, introduced a unique feature allowing players to trade in any pet for a Dinosaur Egg within 60 minutes. This exchange adds a new layer of strategy for players looking to grow their collection of virtual pets.

New merchants have also joined the game, including a Bee Merchant who offers honey for Pollinated fruits instead of players submitting them to previous mechanics. Another, the Summer Merchant, Georgia, offers various Summer Seeds, ensuring that older items seamlessly integrated with newer content.

The update includes daily quests incentivizing players to log in each day. The final reward, the Bone Blossom, is touted as an even more coveted item than the previously popular Candy Blossom.

Gamers can also craft the Amber Mutation Spray at a new station to apply mutations to their crops. With numerous events and challenges slated to refresh every six hours, players are encouraged to remain active to earn rewards.

As the game transitions into the prehistoric era, it invites players to explore enhanced mechanics alongside fresh content like the Burning Bud seed and the Ancient Seed Pack that yields unique seeds.

The Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update aims to engage players with immersive activities, blending nostalgia with innovative gameplay. Players are eager to see what challenges and pets await in this exciting new chapter.