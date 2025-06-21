Grow a Garden Summer Update Set for June 21 Release

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 — The much-anticipated Summer Update for the popular game Grow a Garden is set to release on June 21, 2025, at 10 AM EDT. This update promises to be the biggest yet, featuring new seeds, pets, gear, and a summer harvest event.

Grow a Garden, which has gained a massive following with over two million active players, is known for its engaging farming simulation gameplay. Regular content updates keep players returning for new features, and the creators have hinted at exciting additions for the summer season.

In a teaser image shared ahead of the update, players got a glimpse of new cosmetic items including loungers and a sandcastle, suggesting a beach theme. The human character in the teaser is seen enjoying a refreshing drink, implying new decorative features inspired by summer crops like coconuts.

The Summer Update is expected to introduce abilities for players to earn rewards through the summer harvest event, which allows players to submit their crops for bonus points and prizes. With each update, the developers encourage fans to log in as often as possible to catch unique events and claim limited-time items.

This update follows the successful Working Bees event, which is currently running. Players will need to stay tuned for various regional release times, as well as minor updates and bug fixes that often occur throughout the week.

As part of the Summer Update, fans can expect to see new animals and tropical-themed plants, enhancing the game’s immersive experience. The developers have also promised new ways to engage with the community, including joint challenges and competitions.